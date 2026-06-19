SPACE MERINGUE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

SPACE MERINGUE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24 01:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Un mélange improbable entre fanfare, techno bricolée et cuivres en crise existentielle.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place.

Repas sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Pas de réservation.

Tout Public. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

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English :

An unlikely mix of marching band, DIY techno, and brass instruments in the throes of an existential crisis.

L’événement SPACE MERINGUE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE