APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
Ouvert à toutes celles et ceux souhaitant partager un moment de convivialité autour du crochet et tricot.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place.
Les rendez-vous sont sans inscription préalable, venez avec vos travaux en cours et votre matériel (tricot, crochet, broderie…) pour partager un moment convivial et créatif. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mailledepique.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Open to all those wishing to share a moment of conviviality around crochet and knitting.
Local, seasonal and vegetarian food available on site.
L’événement APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
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- CONCERT LES CRÊTES BRÛLÉES CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 10 juillet 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 16 juillet 2026
- BAÏKAL AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 18 juillet 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN SHAMBLE GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 19 juillet 2026