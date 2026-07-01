APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Ouvert à toutes celles et ceux souhaitant partager un moment de convivialité autour du crochet et tricot.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place.

Les rendez-vous sont sans inscription préalable, venez avec vos travaux en cours et votre matériel (tricot, crochet, broderie…) pour partager un moment convivial et créatif. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mailledepique.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Open to all those wishing to share a moment of conviviality around crochet and knitting.

Local, seasonal and vegetarian food available on site.

L’événement APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE