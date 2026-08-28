Informations pratiques

Stundwiller

Concert de Noël

3 rue de l’Eglise Stundwiller Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-12-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-12-12

Date(s) :

2026-12-12

Concert de Noël animé par le groupe Koï’s Family avec pour thème Légendes et coutumes autour de Noël . Petite restauration, vin chaud et jus de pommes chaud.

Concert de Noël animé par le groupe Koï’s Family avec pour thème Légendes et coutumes autour de Noël . Petite restauration, vin chaud et jus de pommes chaud. 0 .

3 rue de l’Eglise Stundwiller 67250 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 36 84 47 21 megane.starck@gmail.com

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English :

A Christmas concert featuring the band Ko’s Family, with the theme Christmas Legends and Traditions. Light refreshments, mulled wine, and hot apple juice will be available.

L’événement Concert de Noël Stundwiller a été mis à jour le 2026-08-28 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte