Concert de Noël Stundwiller
samedi 12 décembre 2026 · Stundwiller
Informations pratiques
Stundwiller
Concert de Noël
3 rue de l’Eglise Stundwiller Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-12-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-12-12
Date(s) :
2026-12-12
Concert de Noël animé par le groupe Koï’s Family avec pour thème Légendes et coutumes autour de Noël . Petite restauration, vin chaud et jus de pommes chaud.
Concert de Noël animé par le groupe Koï’s Family avec pour thème Légendes et coutumes autour de Noël . Petite restauration, vin chaud et jus de pommes chaud. 0 .
3 rue de l’Eglise Stundwiller 67250 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 36 84 47 21 megane.starck@gmail.com
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English :
A Christmas concert featuring the band Ko’s Family, with the theme Christmas Legends and Traditions. Light refreshments, mulled wine, and hot apple juice will be available.
L’événement Concert de Noël Stundwiller a été mis à jour le 2026-08-28 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte
À voir aussi à Stundwiller (Bas-Rhin)
- Marché de Noël Stundwiller 13 décembre 2026