Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK) La Rhue Jumilhac-le-Grand
Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK) La Rhue Jumilhac-le-Grand samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK)
La Rhue 70 Allée des Lumières Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-11
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure… Ça rock et ça swingue
Repas 19h30 Concert 21h00
Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure… Ça rock et ça swingue, mais il y a une chose qu’on ne l’est jamais quand Spitfire vient jouer ennuyeux ! Alors lâchez-vous et venez danser, car ça va être une soirée chaude à La Rhue !
Green Day, Muse, Nirvana, AC/DC, U2, the Cure… It rocks and it swings, but there’s one thing it never is when Spitfire comes to play: Boring! So let your hair down and come dance, because it’s going to be a hot night at La Rhue! .
La Rhue 70 Allée des Lumières Jumilhac-le-Grand 24218 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 97 63 28 info@la-rhue.com
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English : Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK)
Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure? It rocks and it swings
Dinner: 7:30pm Concert: 9:00pm
L’événement Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK) Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Isle-Auvézère
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