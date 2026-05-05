Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK) La Rhue Jumilhac-le-Grand

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK)

La Rhue 70 Allée des Lumières Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 19:30:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure… Ça rock et ça swingue

Repas 19h30 Concert 21h00

Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure… Ça rock et ça swingue, mais il y a une chose qu’on ne l’est jamais quand Spitfire vient jouer ennuyeux ! Alors lâchez-vous et venez danser, car ça va être une soirée chaude à La Rhue !

Green Day, Muse, Nirvana, AC/DC, U2, the Cure… It rocks and it swings, but there’s one thing it never is when Spitfire comes to play: Boring! So let your hair down and come dance, because it’s going to be a hot night at La Rhue! .

La Rhue 70 Allée des Lumières Jumilhac-le-Grand 24218 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 97 63 28 info@la-rhue.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK)

Green Day, Muse, AC/DC, Nirvana, U2, The Cure? It rocks and it swings

Dinner: 7:30pm Concert: 9:00pm

L’événement Concert de Spitfire (POP/ROCK) Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Isle-Auvézère