Concert du choeur L’Ambellie L’église Boulc

Informations pratiques

Boulc

Concert du choeur L’Ambellie

L’église Eglise de Boulc Boulc Drôme

Tarif : – – EUR

libre participation aux frais

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Le choeur féminin L’Ambellie vous propose d’écouter un programme pour voix de femmes, harpe et violoncelle, du Romantisme à nos jours avec des pièces de Gabriel Fauré, Mel Bonis, Benjamin Britten, Gustav Holst et Agneta Sköld.

.

L’église Eglise de Boulc Boulc 26410 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 22 08 72 18 armellebabin@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The women’s choir L’Ambellie invites you to enjoy a program for women’s voices, harp, and cello, spanning from the Romantic era to the present day, featuring works by Gabriel Fauré, Mel Bonis, Benjamin Britten, Gustav Holst, and Agneta Sköld.

L’événement Concert du choeur L’Ambellie Boulc a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois