Concert du choeur L’Ambellie L’église Boulc
samedi 29 août 2026 · L'église · Boulc
Informations pratiques
Boulc
Concert du choeur L’Ambellie
L’église Eglise de Boulc Boulc Drôme
Tarif : – – EUR
libre participation aux frais
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Le choeur féminin L’Ambellie vous propose d’écouter un programme pour voix de femmes, harpe et violoncelle, du Romantisme à nos jours avec des pièces de Gabriel Fauré, Mel Bonis, Benjamin Britten, Gustav Holst et Agneta Sköld.
.
L’église Eglise de Boulc Boulc 26410 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 22 08 72 18 armellebabin@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The women’s choir L’Ambellie invites you to enjoy a program for women’s voices, harp, and cello, spanning from the Romantic era to the present day, featuring works by Gabriel Fauré, Mel Bonis, Benjamin Britten, Gustav Holst, and Agneta Sköld.
L’événement Concert du choeur L’Ambellie Boulc a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois