Informations pratiques

Durance

Concert

Prieuré de Lagrange Durance Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-23 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

Voyage musical pour instruments iraniens et guitare flamenca

Romain Faber guitare flamenca

Xavier uters ney, kemanche

Tout public participation au chapeau

Sur réservation

Voyage musical pour instruments iraniens et guitare flamenca

Romain Faber guitare flamenca

Xavier uters ney, kemanche

Tout public participation au chapeau

Sur réservation .

Prieuré de Lagrange Durance 47420 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 53 67 51

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert

A Musical Journey for Iranian Instruments and Flamenco Guitar

Romain Faber: flamenco guitar

Xavier Uters: ney, kemanche

For all ages—pay-what-you-can

Reservations required

L’événement Concert Durance a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne