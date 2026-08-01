Concert Durance
dimanche 23 août 2026 · Durance
Informations pratiques
Durance
Concert
Prieuré de Lagrange Durance Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Voyage musical pour instruments iraniens et guitare flamenca
Romain Faber guitare flamenca
Xavier uters ney, kemanche
Tout public participation au chapeau
Sur réservation
Voyage musical pour instruments iraniens et guitare flamenca
Romain Faber guitare flamenca
Xavier uters ney, kemanche
Tout public participation au chapeau
Sur réservation .
Prieuré de Lagrange Durance 47420 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 53 67 51
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert
A Musical Journey for Iranian Instruments and Flamenco Guitar
Romain Faber: flamenco guitar
Xavier Uters: ney, kemanche
For all ages—pay-what-you-can
Reservations required
L’événement Concert Durance a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne