Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt
Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Cerisy-la-Forêt
Concert Echoes of the jungle trio
Rue des Sangles Cerisy-la-Forêt Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Rendez-vous le vendredi 22 mai dans le jardin de l’abbaye Saint-Vigor de Cerisy-la-Forêt pour assister au concert Echoes of the jungle trio proposé par l’association La Caloupette .
Ouverture des portes à 19h Bar et petite restauration sur place. .
Rue des Sangles Cerisy-la-Forêt 50680 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 57 34 63 contact@abbaye-cerisy.fr
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English : Concert Echoes of the jungle trio
L’événement Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT Saint-Lô