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Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt

Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt

Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Adresse : Rue des Sangles

Ville : 50680 Cerisy-la-Forêt

Département : Manche

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Cerisy-la-Forêt

Concert Echoes of the jungle trio

Rue des Sangles Cerisy-la-Forêt Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Rendez-vous le vendredi 22 mai dans le jardin de l’abbaye Saint-Vigor de Cerisy-la-Forêt pour assister au concert Echoes of the jungle trio proposé par l’association La Caloupette .

Ouverture des portes à 19h Bar et petite restauration sur place.   .

Rue des Sangles Cerisy-la-Forêt 50680 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 57 34 63  contact@abbaye-cerisy.fr

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English : Concert Echoes of the jungle trio

L’événement Concert Echoes of the jungle trio Cerisy-la-Forêt a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT Saint-Lô

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