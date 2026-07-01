UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE
Ville
31510 Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-12 21:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-12

Choeur.
Ce programme est un voyage initiatique, un rituel sonore où s’entrelacent 800 ans de musique chorale sacrée.
8 chanteurs a cappella. 20  .

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Chorus.
This program is a journey of discovery, a ritual of sound in which 800 years of sacred choral music intertwine.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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