CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Informations pratiques
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO
CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-12 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Choeur.
Ce programme est un voyage initiatique, un rituel sonore où s’entrelacent 800 ans de musique chorale sacrée.
8 chanteurs a cappella. 20 .
CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Chorus.
This program is a journey of discovery, a ritual of sound in which 800 years of sacred choral music intertwine.
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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