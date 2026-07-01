Informations pratiques

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-12 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Choeur.

Ce programme est un voyage initiatique, un rituel sonore où s’entrelacent 800 ans de musique chorale sacrée.

8 chanteurs a cappella. 20 .

CATHÉDRALE SAINTE MARIE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Chorus.

This program is a journey of discovery, a ritual of sound in which 800 years of sacred choral music intertwine.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES ENSEMBLE VOCAL DULCI JUBILO Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE