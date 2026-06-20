Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CONCERT & FEU

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Venez admirer un magnifique feu d’artifice qui illuminera le ciel de Font-Romeu dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse. Un rendez-vous incontournable de l’été à partager en famille ou entre amis pour profiter d’un spectacle haut en couleurs au cœur des Pyrénées.

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

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English :

Come and enjoy a magnificent fireworks display that will light up the sky over Font-Romeu in a warm and festive atmosphere. A must-see summer event to enjoy with family or friends and take in a colorful show in the heart of the Pyrenees.

L’événement CONCERT & FEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU