CONCERT & FEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
CONCERT & FEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via lundi 13 juillet 2026.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
CONCERT & FEU
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Venez admirer un magnifique feu d’artifice qui illuminera le ciel de Font-Romeu dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse. Un rendez-vous incontournable de l’été à partager en famille ou entre amis pour profiter d’un spectacle haut en couleurs au cœur des Pyrénées.
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and enjoy a magnificent fireworks display that will light up the sky over Font-Romeu in a warm and festive atmosphere. A must-see summer event to enjoy with family or friends and take in a colorful show in the heart of the Pyrenees.
L’événement CONCERT & FEU Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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