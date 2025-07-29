Concert Florent Pagny Le Retour Maxéville

Concert Florent Pagny Le Retour Maxéville mercredi 4 février 2026.

Concert Florent Pagny Le Retour

rue du zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-02-04 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07

2026-02-04 2026-02-07 2026-02-08

Florent Pagny fera son grand retour en 2026 avec une tournée exceptionnelle.

Il revient prêt à partager des moments forts avec son public, où il interprétera tous ses tubes.

C’est à partir du mois de janvier que Florent Pagny parcourra les villes de France, Suisse et Belgique lors de séries de concerts exclusifs, avant de pousser les portes de l’Olympia et s’y installer en juin et juillet 2026 pour une résidence inédite. Rendez-vous dans toute la France, en Suisse et en Belgique dès janvier 2026.Tout public

rue du zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

English :

Florent Pagny will be back in 2026 with an exceptional tour.

He’s back, ready to share some great moments with his fans, where he’ll be performing all his hits.

Starting in January, Florent Pagny will be touring France, Switzerland and Belgium in a series of exclusive concerts, before opening the doors of the Olympia in June and July 2026 for an unprecedented residency. See you throughout France, Switzerland and Belgium from January 2026.

German :

Florent Pagny wird 2026 mit einer außergewöhnlichen Tournee sein Comeback feiern.

Er kommt zurück und ist bereit, starke Momente mit seinem Publikum zu teilen, in denen er alle seine Hits interpretieren wird.

Ab Januar wird Florent Pagny in Frankreich, der Schweiz und Belgien in exklusiven Konzerten auftreten, bevor er im Juni und Juli 2026 die Türen des Olympia-Palastes öffnet, um dort eine ganz neue Tournee zu veranstalten. Die Konzerte finden ab Januar 2026 in ganz Frankreich, der Schweiz und Belgien statt.

Italiano :

Florent Pagny tornerà nel 2026 con un tour eccezionale.

È tornato, pronto a condividere grandi momenti con i suoi fan, dove eseguirà tutti i suoi successi.

A partire da gennaio, Florent Pagny sarà in tour in Francia, Svizzera e Belgio con una serie di concerti esclusivi, prima di aprire le porte dell’Olympia a giugno e luglio 2026 per una residenza senza precedenti. Ci vediamo in Francia, Svizzera e Belgio a partire da gennaio 2026.

Espanol :

Florent Pagny volverá en 2026 con una gira excepcional.

Vuelve dispuesto a compartir grandes momentos con sus fans, donde interpretará todos sus éxitos.

A partir de enero, Florent Pagny recorrerá Francia, Suiza y Bélgica en una serie de conciertos exclusivos, antes de abrir las puertas del Olympia en junio y julio de 2026 para una residencia sin precedentes. Nos vemos en toda Francia, Suiza y Bélgica a partir de enero de 2026.

L’événement Concert Florent Pagny Le Retour Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par DESTINATION NANCY