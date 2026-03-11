Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie La Sirène La Rochelle dimanche 29 novembre 2026.
Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-11-29
Date(s) :
2026-11-29
Les métamorphes psych-punk de Los Angeles, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, ont passé la dernière décennie à faire évoluer leur son vers de nouvelles formes audacieuses et électrisantes.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
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English :
Los Angeles psych-punk shapeshifters Frankie and the Witch Fingers have spent the last decade evolving their sound into bold, electrifying new forms.
L’événement Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par Nous La Rochelle