Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-11-29

Date(s) :

2026-11-29

Les métamorphes psych-punk de Los Angeles, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, ont passé la dernière décennie à faire évoluer leur son vers de nouvelles formes audacieuses et électrisantes.

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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr

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English :

Los Angeles psych-punk shapeshifters Frankie and the Witch Fingers have spent the last decade evolving their sound into bold, electrifying new forms.

L’événement Concert Frankie and the Witch Fingers + 1ère Partie La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par Nous La Rochelle