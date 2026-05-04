Concert Gospel in Landes Dax
Concert Gospel in Landes Dax lundi 1 juin 2026.
Dax
Concert Gospel in Landes
Eglise Saint Vincent de Xaintes Dax Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-01 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-01 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-01
Concert de Gospel A capella .
Eglise Saint Vincent de Xaintes Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine gospelinlandes@gmail.com
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English : Concert Gospel in Landes
L’événement Concert Gospel in Landes Dax a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT Grand Dax