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Concert Gospel in Landes Dax

Concert Gospel in Landes Dax

Concert Gospel in Landes Dax lundi 1 juin 2026.

Adresse : Eglise Saint Vincent de Xaintes

Ville : 40100 Dax

Département : Landes

Début : lundi 1 juin 2026

Fin : mardi 2 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Gratuit

Dax

Concert Gospel in Landes

Eglise Saint Vincent de Xaintes Dax Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-01 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-01 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-01

Concert de Gospel A capella   .

Eglise Saint Vincent de Xaintes Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine   gospelinlandes@gmail.com

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English : Concert Gospel in Landes

L’événement Concert Gospel in Landes Dax a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT Grand Dax

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