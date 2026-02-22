Concert Gospel’Etan et Giwyze Rue Léon Gambetta Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Concert Gospel’Etan et Giwyze Rue Léon Gambetta Saint-Jean-de-Luz vendredi 13 mars 2026.
Concert Gospel’Etan et Giwyze
Rue Léon Gambetta Eglise Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-13
fin : 2026-03-13
Date(s) :
2026-03-13
Concert avec Gospel’Etan et le choeur de l’Arin .
Rue Léon Gambetta Eglise Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Gospel’Etan et Giwyze
L’événement Concert Gospel’Etan et Giwyze Saint-Jean-de-Luz a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque