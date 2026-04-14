Concert Gourmand Rue Jean Jaurès Castelmayran

Castelmayran

Concert Gourmand

Rue Jean Jaurès Place des Platanes Castelmayran Tarn-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Soirée jazz dès 19h30, entre swing, improvisation et rythmes ensoleillés. Ambiance élégante et détendue, food trucks variés et moment convivial pour partager musique et plaisirs gourmands en plein air.

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Rue Jean Jaurès Place des Platanes Castelmayran 82210 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 63 95 43 05 mairie@castelmayran.fr

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English : Concert Gourmand

Jazz evening from 7:30pm, with swing, improvisation and sunny rhythms. Elegant, relaxed atmosphere, a variety of food trucks and a convivial moment to share music and gourmet pleasures in the open air.

L’événement Concert Gourmand Castelmayran a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de Tourisme de Moissac Terres des Confluences