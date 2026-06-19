Concert Jazz et Chansons Église Saint-Colomban Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun

Concert Jazz et Chansons

Église Saint-Colomban Impasse de l’église Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-05 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-05

Le collectif Animations Culturelles vous propose un concert à l’église de deux artistes de renom Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) et Antoine Morinière (guitariste classique). Ce grand culturel intitulé Voix du Patrimoine permet de rendre la culture accessible à tous. Ambiance musicale garantie !

Le collectif Animations Culturelles vous propose un concert à l’église de deux artistes de renom Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) et Antoine Morinière (guitariste classique). Ce grand projet culturel intitulé Voix du Patrimoine permet de rendre la culture accessible à tous. Leur répertoire vous dessine un chemin à travers la musique ancienne, où les œuvres de Handel, Dowland et Strozzi s’entrelacent avec des mélodies du compositeur persan du XVᵉ siècle Maraghi. .

Église Saint-Colomban Impasse de l’église Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 89 92 54 j.chappert@orange.fr

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English : Concert Jazz et Chansons

The Animations Culturelles collective invites you to a concert at the church featuring two renowned artists: Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) and Antoine Morinière (classical guitarist). This major cultural event, titled “Voix du Patrimoine,” aims to make culture accessible to everyone. A great musical atmosphere is guaranteed!

L’événement Concert Jazz et Chansons Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par OT du Pays de Lauzun