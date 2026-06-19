Concert Jazz et Chansons Église Saint-Colomban Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun
Concert Jazz et Chansons Église Saint-Colomban Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun
Concert Jazz et Chansons
Église Saint-Colomban Impasse de l’église Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-05 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Le collectif Animations Culturelles vous propose un concert à l’église de deux artistes de renom Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) et Antoine Morinière (guitariste classique). Ce grand culturel intitulé Voix du Patrimoine permet de rendre la culture accessible à tous. Ambiance musicale garantie !
Le collectif Animations Culturelles vous propose un concert à l’église de deux artistes de renom Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) et Antoine Morinière (guitariste classique). Ce grand projet culturel intitulé Voix du Patrimoine permet de rendre la culture accessible à tous. Leur répertoire vous dessine un chemin à travers la musique ancienne, où les œuvres de Handel, Dowland et Strozzi s’entrelacent avec des mélodies du compositeur persan du XVᵉ siècle Maraghi. .
Église Saint-Colomban Impasse de l’église Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 89 92 54 j.chappert@orange.fr
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English : Concert Jazz et Chansons
The Animations Culturelles collective invites you to a concert at the church featuring two renowned artists: Anousha Nazari (mezzo-soprano) and Antoine Morinière (classical guitarist). This major cultural event, titled “Voix du Patrimoine,” aims to make culture accessible to everyone. A great musical atmosphere is guaranteed!
L’événement Concert Jazz et Chansons Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par OT du Pays de Lauzun
À voir aussi à Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun (Lot-et-Garonne)
- Salon de la voyance Salle des fêtes Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 21 novembre 2026