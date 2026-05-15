CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Rue Paul Eluard Saint-Cyprien
CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Rue Paul Eluard Saint-Cyprien samedi 25 juillet 2026.
Saint-Cyprien
CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO
Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-25
Samedi 25 juillet à 18h30 > Extraits d’opéra, Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti,… par l’ensemble Serioso….ma non troppo Charline Benhamou, flûte, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baryton.
Programme
Ouverture de Don Giovanni (Mozart) –…
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Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33
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English :
Saturday, July 25 at 6:30pm > Excerpts from operas by Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti… by the Serioso….ma non troppo ensemble: Charline Benhamou, flute, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baritone.
Program
Overture to Don Giovanni (Mozart) ?…
L’événement CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN
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