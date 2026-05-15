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CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Rue Paul Eluard Saint-Cyprien

CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Rue Paul Eluard Saint-Cyprien samedi 25 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Rue Paul Eluard

Adresse : Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage

Ville : 66750 Saint-Cyprien

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 25 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 25 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif :

Saint-Cyprien

CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO

Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-25 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :
2026-07-25

Samedi 25 juillet à 18h30 > Extraits d’opéra, Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti,… par l’ensemble Serioso….ma non troppo Charline Benhamou, flûte, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baryton.

Programme
Ouverture de Don Giovanni (Mozart) –…
  .

Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33 

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English :

Saturday, July 25 at 6:30pm > Excerpts from operas by Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti… by the Serioso….ma non troppo ensemble: Charline Benhamou, flute, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baritone.

Program
Overture to Don Giovanni (Mozart) ?…

L’événement CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN

À voir aussi à Saint-Cyprien (Pyrénées-Orientales)