CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Rue Paul Eluard Saint-Cyprien

Saint-Cyprien

CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO

Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Samedi 25 juillet à 18h30 > Extraits d’opéra, Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti,… par l’ensemble Serioso….ma non troppo Charline Benhamou, flûte, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baryton.

Programme

Ouverture de Don Giovanni (Mozart) –…

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Rue Paul Eluard Eglise Saint-Cyprien-de-Carthage Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33

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English :

Saturday, July 25 at 6:30pm > Excerpts from operas by Verdi, Mozart, Bellini, Donizetti… by the Serioso….ma non troppo ensemble: Charline Benhamou, flute, Françoise Bouttier, piano, Jean Hugues, baritone.

Program

Overture to Don Giovanni (Mozart) ?…

L’événement CONCERT PAR L’ENSEMBLE SERIOSO….MA NON TROPPO Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN