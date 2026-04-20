Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango Chapelle Sainte-Blandine Metz

Metz

Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango

Chapelle Sainte-Blandine 6 rue de la Gendarmerie Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-02 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

En Argentine, le tango est plus qu’une tradition, c’est une fondation culturelle immuable.

Pour ce concert d’ouverture du Festival International de Tango de Metz, l’orchestre Fuego del Tango nous invite à (re)découvrir ces musiques intenses, porteuses de l’essence du tango passion, tension et mélancolie.Tout public

10 .

Chapelle Sainte-Blandine 6 rue de la Gendarmerie Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 83 67 54 82 abrazo.tango.metz@gmail.com

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English :

In Argentina, tango is more than a tradition, it’s an immutable cultural foundation.

For this opening concert of the Festival International de Tango de Metz, the Fuego del Tango orchestra invites us to (re)discover this intense music, conveying the essence of tango: passion, tension and melancholy.

L’événement Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ