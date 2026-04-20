Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango Chapelle Sainte-Blandine Metz
Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango Chapelle Sainte-Blandine Metz samedi 2 mai 2026.
Metz
Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango
Chapelle Sainte-Blandine 6 rue de la Gendarmerie Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-02 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-02
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
En Argentine, le tango est plus qu’une tradition, c’est une fondation culturelle immuable.
Pour ce concert d’ouverture du Festival International de Tango de Metz, l’orchestre Fuego del Tango nous invite à (re)découvrir ces musiques intenses, porteuses de l’essence du tango passion, tension et mélancolie.Tout public
10 .
Chapelle Sainte-Blandine 6 rue de la Gendarmerie Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 83 67 54 82 abrazo.tango.metz@gmail.com
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English :
In Argentina, tango is more than a tradition, it’s an immutable cultural foundation.
For this opening concert of the Festival International de Tango de Metz, the Fuego del Tango orchestra invites us to (re)discover this intense music, conveying the essence of tango: passion, tension and melancholy.
L’événement Concert Piazzolla Fuego del Tango Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ
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