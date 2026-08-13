Informations pratiques

Douchapt

Concert Simon Parkinson

2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18 19:30:00

fin : 2026-09-18

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Concert Simon Parkinson à partir de 19h30 au restaurant L’Ogrillon, 2 place Roger Nadal Restauration possible sur place, réservations conseillées au 05 53 92 15 41.

Concert Simon Parkinson à partir de 19h30 au restaurant L’Ogrillon, 2 place Roger Nadal Restauration possible sur place, réservations conseillées au 05 53 92 15 41. .

2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt 24350 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 92 15 41

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Simon Parkinson concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at L’Ogrillon restaurant, 2 Place Roger Nadal—Dinner available on site; reservations recommended at 05 53 92 15 41.

L’événement Concert Simon Parkinson Douchapt a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par Val de Dronne