Concert Simon Parkinson Douchapt
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · Douchapt
Informations pratiques
Douchapt
Concert Simon Parkinson
2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-18 19:30:00
fin : 2026-09-18
Date(s) :
2026-09-18
Concert Simon Parkinson à partir de 19h30 au restaurant L’Ogrillon, 2 place Roger Nadal Restauration possible sur place, réservations conseillées au 05 53 92 15 41.
Concert Simon Parkinson à partir de 19h30 au restaurant L’Ogrillon, 2 place Roger Nadal Restauration possible sur place, réservations conseillées au 05 53 92 15 41. .
2 Pl. Roger Nadal Douchapt 24350 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 92 15 41
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English :
Simon Parkinson concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at L’Ogrillon restaurant, 2 Place Roger Nadal—Dinner available on site; reservations recommended at 05 53 92 15 41.
L’événement Concert Simon Parkinson Douchapt a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par Val de Dronne
À voir aussi à Douchapt (Dordogne)
- Concert Douchapt Blues Douchapt 28 août 2026
- Exposition de voitures anciennes Douchapt 13 septembre 2026