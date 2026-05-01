Concert solidaire Giraumont
Concert solidaire Giraumont jeudi 14 mai 2026.
Giraumont
Concert solidaire
Giraumont Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-14 15:00:00
fin : 2026-05-14 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-14
Concert solidaire organisé par la chorale Les Bouches en Choeur et la mairieTout public
0 .
Giraumont 54780 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 33 10 46
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English :
Solidarity concert organized by the Les Bouches en Choeur choir and the town hall
L’événement Concert solidaire Giraumont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par MILTOL