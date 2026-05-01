Giraumont

Concert solidaire

Giraumont Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-14 15:00:00

fin : 2026-05-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

Concert solidaire organisé par la chorale Les Bouches en Choeur et la mairieTout public

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Giraumont 54780 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 33 10 46

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English :

Solidarity concert organized by the Les Bouches en Choeur choir and the town hall

L’événement Concert solidaire Giraumont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par MILTOL