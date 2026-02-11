Informations pratiques

Saint-Aventin

CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE

TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-21

fin : 2027-02-21

Date(s) :

2027-02-21

Concert avec vue panoramique sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine.

Une vue exceptionnelle. .

TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert with a panoramic view from the gondola’s rooftop terrace.

L’événement CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE