CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE Saint-Aventin
dimanche 21 février 2027 · Saint-Aventin
Informations pratiques
Saint-Aventin
CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE
TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-21
fin : 2027-02-21
Date(s) :
2027-02-21
Concert avec vue panoramique sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine.
Une vue exceptionnelle. .
TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert with a panoramic view from the gondola’s rooftop terrace.
L’événement CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE