UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Aventin

CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE Saint-Aventin

dimanche 21 février 2027 · Saint-Aventin

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 21 février 2027
Fin
dimanche 21 février 2027
Adresse
TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE
Ville
31110 Saint-Aventin
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Saint-Aventin

CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE

TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-21
fin : 2027-02-21

Date(s) :
2027-02-21

Concert avec vue panoramique sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine.
Une vue exceptionnelle.   .

TOIT-TERRASSE DE LA TÉLÉCABINE Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert with a panoramic view from the gondola’s rooftop terrace.

L’événement CONCERT SUR LE TOIT-TERRASSE Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Aventin (Haute-Garonne)