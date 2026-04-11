Concert The Music Of Queen Live Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville

Maxéville

Concert The Music Of Queen Live

Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

46

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-11-28 20:00:00

fin : 2026-11-28 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-28

Avec The Music of QUEEN Live , nous ramenons la légende sur scène !

Le meilleur et le plus authentique des Tribute-Shows, avec le jeune Freddie . Présenté par un groupe de première classe, avec la voix de l’incroyablement charismatique Valentin Findling. Il incarne Freddie Mercury comme aucun autre dans une performance authentique à couper le souffle ! Grâce à son amour pour le chant et à son talent, il ressuscite Freddie Mercury. Ses apparitions ont déjà enthousiasmé des centaines de milliers de fans !

Le groupe est composé de professionnels chevronnés, avec de l’expérience en live, en studio, en comédie musicale, en tournée et ayant leur propres productions. Ils ont déjà joué avec Earl Harvin (Seal, Sam Smith, Céline Dion), Laura Carbone, Paul Overstreet (Nothing At All). Ils ont été Support-Act du groupe Manfred Mann’s Earth, Eric Clapton, Incognito, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Jimmy Sommerville et ont réalisé une tournée avec la comédie musicale à succès BEAT IT ! La légende du roi de la pop , avec 160 représentations. Jermaine Jackson, le frère de Michael Jackson lui-même, a été enthousiasmé par la première mondiale à Berlin.

Le groupe vous livre la meilleure sélection des plus grands tubes des classiques de Queen. Des tubes immortels, qui enthousiasment encore le public de tous âges, authenticité absolue.

Vivez la résurrection d’un des plus grands groupes de toute l’histoire du Rock et de la Pop !Tout public

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Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 80 60 96 13 info@zenith-de-nancy.com

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English :

With The Music of QUEEN ? Live , we bring the legend back to the stage!

The best and most authentic Tribute-Show, with young Freddie . Presented by a first-class band, with the voice of the incredibly charismatic Valentin Findling. He embodies Freddie Mercury like no other in a breathtakingly authentic performance! Thanks to his love of singing and his talent, he brings Freddie Mercury back to life. His appearances have already thrilled hundreds of thousands of fans!

The group is made up of seasoned professionals, with live, studio, musical theatre, touring and self-production experience. They have performed with Earl Harvin (Seal, Sam Smith, Céline Dion), Laura Carbone, Paul Overstreet (Nothing At All). They have been Support-Act to Manfred Mann?s Earth, Eric Clapton, Incognito, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Jimmy Sommerville and toured with the hit musical BEAT IT! The Legend of the King of Pop , with 160 performances. Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, was delighted with the world premiere in Berlin.

The band brings you the best selection of the greatest hits from the Queen classics. Immortal hits that still thrill audiences of all ages, with absolute authenticity.

Experience the resurrection of one of the greatest bands in rock and pop history!

L’événement Concert The Music Of Queen Live Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par DESTINATION NANCY