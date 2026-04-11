Concert The Music Of Queen Live Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville
Concert The Music Of Queen Live Zénith du Grand Nancy Maxéville samedi 28 novembre 2026.
Maxéville
Concert The Music Of Queen Live
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
46
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-11-28 20:00:00
fin : 2026-11-28 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-28
Avec The Music of QUEEN Live , nous ramenons la légende sur scène !
Le meilleur et le plus authentique des Tribute-Shows, avec le jeune Freddie . Présenté par un groupe de première classe, avec la voix de l’incroyablement charismatique Valentin Findling. Il incarne Freddie Mercury comme aucun autre dans une performance authentique à couper le souffle ! Grâce à son amour pour le chant et à son talent, il ressuscite Freddie Mercury. Ses apparitions ont déjà enthousiasmé des centaines de milliers de fans !
Le groupe est composé de professionnels chevronnés, avec de l’expérience en live, en studio, en comédie musicale, en tournée et ayant leur propres productions. Ils ont déjà joué avec Earl Harvin (Seal, Sam Smith, Céline Dion), Laura Carbone, Paul Overstreet (Nothing At All). Ils ont été Support-Act du groupe Manfred Mann’s Earth, Eric Clapton, Incognito, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Jimmy Sommerville et ont réalisé une tournée avec la comédie musicale à succès BEAT IT ! La légende du roi de la pop , avec 160 représentations. Jermaine Jackson, le frère de Michael Jackson lui-même, a été enthousiasmé par la première mondiale à Berlin.
Le groupe vous livre la meilleure sélection des plus grands tubes des classiques de Queen. Des tubes immortels, qui enthousiasment encore le public de tous âges, authenticité absolue.
Vivez la résurrection d’un des plus grands groupes de toute l’histoire du Rock et de la Pop !Tout public
46 .
Zénith du Grand Nancy Rue du Zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 80 60 96 13 info@zenith-de-nancy.com
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English :
With The Music of QUEEN ? Live , we bring the legend back to the stage!
The best and most authentic Tribute-Show, with young Freddie . Presented by a first-class band, with the voice of the incredibly charismatic Valentin Findling. He embodies Freddie Mercury like no other in a breathtakingly authentic performance! Thanks to his love of singing and his talent, he brings Freddie Mercury back to life. His appearances have already thrilled hundreds of thousands of fans!
The group is made up of seasoned professionals, with live, studio, musical theatre, touring and self-production experience. They have performed with Earl Harvin (Seal, Sam Smith, Céline Dion), Laura Carbone, Paul Overstreet (Nothing At All). They have been Support-Act to Manfred Mann?s Earth, Eric Clapton, Incognito, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Jimmy Sommerville and toured with the hit musical BEAT IT! The Legend of the King of Pop , with 160 performances. Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, was delighted with the world premiere in Berlin.
The band brings you the best selection of the greatest hits from the Queen classics. Immortal hits that still thrill audiences of all ages, with absolute authenticity.
Experience the resurrection of one of the greatest bands in rock and pop history!
L’événement Concert The Music Of Queen Live Maxéville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Maxéville (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- THE JEFF PANACLOC COMPANY – ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 28 mai 2026
- PATRICK BRUEL ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 24 octobre 2026
- MICHELE LAROQUE ET KAD MERAD – ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 14 novembre 2026
- PIETRAGALLA BARBARA ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 21 novembre 2026
- THE MUSIC OF QUEEN – ZENITH DE NANCY Maxeville 28 novembre 2026