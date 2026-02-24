Concert Thom from the Abyss Le Cotylédon Phalsbourg
Concert Thom from the Abyss
Le Cotylédon 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-14 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-14
2026-03-14
Un power trio qui vous embarque dans un univers qui oscille entre rock alternatif et rock électro, des mélodies puissantes, saisissantes, aux ambiances électriques. Thom from the Abyss offre une expérience immersive où chaque morceau invite à un voyage auditif rempli d’ambiances électriques et de réflexions introspectives. Prix libre au chapeau pour les artistes.Tout public
Le Cotylédon 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 50 60 29 08 contact@lecotyledon.org
English :
A power trio that takes you into a world that oscillates between alternative rock and electro rock, with powerful, gripping melodies and electric ambiences. Thom from the Abyss offers an immersive experience, with each track inviting you on an aural journey filled with electric ambience and introspective reflection. Free admission for artists.
L’événement Concert Thom from the Abyss Phalsbourg a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG