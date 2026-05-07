Concert Woust’Rock, the Scotts feat Tony Currenti + Tony Moore Le W Woustviller

Woustviller

Concert Woust’Rock, the Scotts feat Tony Currenti + Tony Moore

Le W 24 rue de Nancy Woustviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-05 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

THE SCOTTS est un Tribute français d’AC/DC composé de musiciens confirmés et aguerris.

THE SCOTTS ont fait deux tournées en 2023 et 2024 en Europe avec Tony CURRENTI, le batteur du mythique premier album australien d’AC/DC High Voltage .

Tony Moore monte sur scène avec son spectacle solo électrisant, AWAKE . Le parcours de Tony dans l’industrie musicale est tout simplement légendaire membre fondateur d’Iron Maiden, il a joué avec Meatloaf, s’est hissé dans les charts avec son propre groupe aux Pays-Bas, puis a fait le tour du monde en tant que membre du groupe Cutting Crew (I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight).Tout public

30 .

Le W 24 rue de Nancy Woustviller 57915 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 98 07 20 mairie@woustviller.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

THE SCOTTS is a French AC/DC tribute band made up of seasoned, experienced musicians.

THE SCOTTS toured Europe twice in 2023 and 2024 with Tony CURRENTI, drummer on AC/DC?s legendary Australian debut album High Voltage .

Tony Moore takes to the stage with his electrifying solo show, AWAKE . Tony’s career in the music industry is nothing short of legendary: a founding member of Iron Maiden, he played with Meatloaf, climbed the charts with his own band in the Netherlands, then toured the world as a member of the Cutting Crew (I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight).

L’événement Concert Woust’Rock, the Scotts feat Tony Currenti + Tony Moore Woustviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES