Nuit du Catch Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet Woustviller

Woustviller

Nuit du Catch

Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet 26 rue de Nancy Woustviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Le plus grand show de catch de la région Grand Est débarque à Woustviller !

L’association FWC Fan Wrestling Contact vous donne rendez-vous pour un événement spectaculaire et inoubliable La Nuit du Catch.

Un show explosif avec plus de 20 catcheurs professionnels venus enflammer le ring !

Ambiance garantie, pour petits et grands un spectacle 100 % familial, rythmé, palpitant et plein de surprises !

Buvette et restauration sur place pour profiter pleinement de la soirée.

Ne manquez pas cet événement incontournable ! Venez vibrer, crier, applaudir et vivre la plus grande soirée catch de l’année !

Billetterie en vente à l’Office de Tourisme de Sarreguemines et sur internet https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/billetterie-en-ligne.htmlTout public

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Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet 26 rue de Nancy Woustviller 57915 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 16 49 85 colt57200@hotmail.fr

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English :

The biggest wrestling show in the Grand Est region comes to Woustviller!

The FWC association Fan Wrestling Contact invites you to a spectacular and unforgettable event: La Nuit du Catch.

An explosive show with more than 20 professional wrestlers to set the ring alight!

The atmosphere is guaranteed, for young and old alike? a 100% family show, full of rhythm, excitement and surprises!

Refreshments and catering on site to make the most of the evening.

Don’t miss this not-to-be-missed event! Come thrill, scream, cheer and experience the biggest wrestling night of the year!

Tickets on sale at the Sarreguemines Tourist Office and online at https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/billetterie-en-ligne.html

L’événement Nuit du Catch Woustviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES