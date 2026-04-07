Nuit du Catch Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet Woustviller
Nuit du Catch Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet Woustviller samedi 6 juin 2026.
Woustviller
Nuit du Catch
Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet 26 rue de Nancy Woustviller Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Le plus grand show de catch de la région Grand Est débarque à Woustviller !
L’association FWC Fan Wrestling Contact vous donne rendez-vous pour un événement spectaculaire et inoubliable La Nuit du Catch.
Un show explosif avec plus de 20 catcheurs professionnels venus enflammer le ring !
Ambiance garantie, pour petits et grands un spectacle 100 % familial, rythmé, palpitant et plein de surprises !
Buvette et restauration sur place pour profiter pleinement de la soirée.
Ne manquez pas cet événement incontournable ! Venez vibrer, crier, applaudir et vivre la plus grande soirée catch de l’année !
Billetterie en vente à l’Office de Tourisme de Sarreguemines et sur internet https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/billetterie-en-ligne.htmlTout public
12 .
Complexe Sportif Le Prince Ringuet 26 rue de Nancy Woustviller 57915 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 16 49 85 colt57200@hotmail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The biggest wrestling show in the Grand Est region comes to Woustviller!
The FWC association Fan Wrestling Contact invites you to a spectacular and unforgettable event: La Nuit du Catch.
An explosive show with more than 20 professional wrestlers to set the ring alight!
The atmosphere is guaranteed, for young and old alike? a 100% family show, full of rhythm, excitement and surprises!
Refreshments and catering on site to make the most of the evening.
Don’t miss this not-to-be-missed event! Come thrill, scream, cheer and experience the biggest wrestling night of the year!
Tickets on sale at the Sarreguemines Tourist Office and online at https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/billetterie-en-ligne.html
L’événement Nuit du Catch Woustviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES