Concours de belote
Ids-Saint-Roch Cher
Convivialité, esprit d’équipe et plaisir du jeu seront au rendez-vous.
L’associaiton UNC AFN, anciens combattants vous propose un concours de belote. Inscrivez-vous et rejoignez-nous pour un moment de partage autour des cartes. .
Ids-Saint-Roch 18170 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 11 79 51 08
English :
A friendly atmosphere, team spirit and fun will be the order of the day.
