UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

Concours photographique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

lundi 3 août 2026 · La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

Concours photographique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 3 août 2026
Fin
samedi 14 novembre 2026
Adresse
Mairie
Ville
79430 La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Département
Deux-Sèvres
Tarif

La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent

Concours photographique

Mairie La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-11-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-03

Concours photographique sur le thème des moyens de locomotion.
Règlement à retirer à la mairie ou à culture.mairiechapelle31@orange.fr.   .

Mairie La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent 79430 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 72 00 28  culture.mairiechapelle31@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concours photographique

L’événement Concours photographique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT Bocage Bressuirais