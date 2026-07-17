Concours photographique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
lundi 3 août 2026 · La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Informations pratiques
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Concours photographique
Mairie La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-11-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-03
Concours photographique sur le thème des moyens de locomotion.
Règlement à retirer à la mairie ou à culture.mairiechapelle31@orange.fr. .
Mairie La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent 79430 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 72 00 28 culture.mairiechapelle31@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concours photographique
L’événement Concours photographique La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT Bocage Bressuirais