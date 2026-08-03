CONFÉRENCE PLANTES MÉDICINALES 28 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
CONFÉRENCE PLANTES MÉDICINALES 28 AOÛT
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-28
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Venez profiter d’une conférence sur les plantes médicinales à la médiathèque de Font-Romeu, le vendredi 7 et 28 août à partir de 17 h 30.
Anne-Marie Pujol partagera avec vous son savoir et sa passion des plantes médicinales !
Inscription au 07 72 51 96 28 ou par e-mail à l’adresse animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come enjoy a lecture on medicinal plants at the Font-Romeu Media Center on Friday, August 7 and 28, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Anne-Marie Pujol will share her knowledge and passion for medicinal plants with you!
Register by calling 07 72 51 96 28 or by emailing animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
L’événement CONFÉRENCE PLANTES MÉDICINALES 28 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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