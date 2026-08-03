Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CONFÉRENCE PLANTES MÉDICINALES 28 AOÛT

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28 17:30:00

fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Venez profiter d’une conférence sur les plantes médicinales à la médiathèque de Font-Romeu, le vendredi 7 et 28 août à partir de 17 h 30.

Anne-Marie Pujol partagera avec vous son savoir et sa passion des plantes médicinales !

Inscription au 07 72 51 96 28 ou par e-mail à l’adresse animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

.

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come enjoy a lecture on medicinal plants at the Font-Romeu Media Center on Friday, August 7 and 28, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Anne-Marie Pujol will share her knowledge and passion for medicinal plants with you!

Register by calling 07 72 51 96 28 or by emailing animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

L’événement CONFÉRENCE PLANTES MÉDICINALES 28 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par OT DE FONT ROMEU