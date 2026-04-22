Conférence sur le Prinzenweg Baerenthal

Baerenthal

Conférence sur le Prinzenweg

17 Rue Principale Baerenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-22 19:30:00

fin : 2026-04-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Le Cercle d’histoire de Baerenthal organise une conférence le mercredi 22 avril 2026, à 19 heures 30, au foyer René-Schmitt, 17 rue Principale à Baerenthal. Béatrice Sommer et Raymond Piela présenteront Le Prinzenweg, chemin reliant Bouxwiller à Pirmasens au XVIIIe siècle .

Le landgrave Ludwig IX de Hesse-Darmstadt (1719-1790), héritier du comté de Hanau-Lichtenberg, est friand de manœuvres et parades militaires. Le roi de France lui interdit toutefois de stationner sa garnison à Bouxwiller, capitale du comté mais sous souveraineté française. Le landgrave choisit alors de stationner ses troupes à Pirmasens, dans la partie du comté ne relevant pas du roi. Dans la seconde moitié du XVIIIe siècle, le Prinzenweg est la route, longue d’une soixantaine de kilomètres, permettant de relier ces deux villes il sert jusqu’à la Révolution, quand la partie alsacienne du comté est annexée par la France.

Les conférenciers évoqueront le contexte historique et nous feront découvrir les sentiers et chemins du Hanauerland, du Bitscherland et du Pfälzerwald qu’empruntaient les princes de ce temps-là.

Entrée libre. Renseignements auprès d’Olivier Jarry (cercle.histoire.baerenthal@gmail.com).Tout public

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17 Rue Principale Baerenthal 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 27 66 02

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English :

The Cercle d’histoire de Baerenthal is organizing a lecture on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 7:30 pm, at the foyer René-Schmitt, 17 rue Principale in Baerenthal. Béatrice Sommer and Raymond Piela will present Le Prinzenweg, chemin reliant Bouxwiller à Pirmasens au XVIIIe siècle .

Landgrave Ludwig IX of Hesse-Darmstadt (1719-1790), heir to the county of Hanau-Lichtenberg, was fond of military maneuvers and parades. However, the French king forbade him to station his garrison in Bouxwiller, the county capital but under French sovereignty. The Landgrave therefore chose to station his troops in Pirmasens, in the part of the county not under French sovereignty. In the second half of the eighteenth century, the Prinzenweg was the sixty-kilometer-long road linking the two towns: it remained in use until the French Revolution, when the Alsatian part of the county was annexed by France.

The lecturers will explain the historical background, and take us on a tour of the trails and paths in Hanauerland, Bitscherland and Pfälzerwald used by the princes of the time.

Free admission. Information from Olivier Jarry (cercle.histoire.baerenthal@gmail.com).

L’événement Conférence sur le Prinzenweg Baerenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE