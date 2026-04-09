Baerenthal

Mademoiselle libellule

Baerenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-19 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-19 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-19

Lors d’une balade au bord de l’eau, venez découvrir libellules et demoiselles, à l’élégance et aux couleurs flamboyantes. Par une approche active, vous apprendrez à identifier ces chasseuses redoutables de l’ordre des odonates.

Participation demandée 3 €

Accompagnatrice Christelle Bender, bénévole de l’association Les Piverts.

Inscription obligatoire via ce lien https://www.helloasso.com/associations/association-les-piverts/evenements/mademoiselle-libellule-baerenthal-19-07-2026Tout public

3 .

Baerenthal 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 88 70 44 86

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take a stroll along the water?s edge and discover dragonflies and damselflies, with their elegance and flamboyant colors. With an active approach, you’ll learn to identify these fearsome hunters of the odonate order.

Price: 3 ?

Guide: Christelle Bender, volunteer with Les Piverts association.

Registration required via this link: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/association-les-piverts/evenements/mademoiselle-libellule-baerenthal-19-07-2026

L’événement Mademoiselle libellule Baerenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE