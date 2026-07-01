Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition, Nanjing Art Institute, Nanjing City

Informations pratiques

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition 13 février – 3 mars 2027 Nanjing Art Institute No. 74, Beijing West Road

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2027-02-13T03:30:00+01:00 – 2027-02-13T11:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2027-03-03T03:30:00+01:00 – 2027-03-03T12:00:00+01:00

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition

Nanjing Art Institute Nanjing Nanjing City 210013 No. 74, Beijing West Road Jiangsu The Nanjing University of the Arts (NUA), stands as one of the earliest independently established and continuously operating institutions for higher art education in China, with a history spanning over a century.

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition

©Laurence Chellali