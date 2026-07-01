UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Nanjing City

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition, Nanjing Art Institute, Nanjing City

samedi 13 février 2027 · Nanjing Art Institute · Nanjing City

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition, Nanjing Art Institute, Nanjing City

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 13 février 2027
Fin
mercredi 3 mars 2027
Lieu
Nanjing Art Institute
Adresse
Nanjing
Ville
210013 Nanjing City
Département
No. 74, Beijing West Road

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition 13 février – 3 mars 2027 Nanjing Art Institute No. 74, Beijing West Road

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2027-02-13T03:30:00+01:00 – 2027-02-13T11:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2027-03-03T03:30:00+01:00 – 2027-03-03T12:00:00+01:00

Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition

Nanjing Art Institute Nanjing Nanjing City 210013 No. 74, Beijing West Road Jiangsu The Nanjing University of the Arts (NUA), stands as one of the earliest independently established and continuously operating institutions for higher art education in China, with a history spanning over a century.
Contemporary Daguerreotype Exhibition

©Laurence Chellali

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