Montolieu

CORNEILLE, CHAÏBIA, CÉRÈS FRANCO

5 route d’Alzonne Montolieu Aude

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Corneille, Chaïbia, Cérès Franco des poèmes pour le monde.

La seconde exposition prendra pour thème les poèmes que Chaïbia, Corneille et Cérès Franco ont pu écrire. L’exposition présentera un corpus inédit d’écrits de ces trois personnages majeurs pour l’art figuratif des années 1960 à 1990.

Fermé le lundi. Ouvert de 10h à 12h30 et de 14h à 18h.

Gratuit pour les moins de 18 ans et tous les premiers dimanches du mois.

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5 route d’Alzonne Montolieu 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 12 54 info@museeceresfranco.com

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English :

Corneille, Chaïbia, Cérès Franco: poems for the world.

The second exhibition will focus on the poems written by Chaïbia, Corneille and Cérès Franco. The exhibition will present a previously unpublished corpus of writings by these three major figures in figurative art from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Closed on Mondays. Open from 10am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 6pm.

Free admission for under-18s and every first Sunday of the month.

L’événement CORNEILLE, CHAÏBIA, CÉRÈS FRANCO Montolieu a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par