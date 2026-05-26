LES AVENTURIERS DE L’OEIL-DE-BOEUF Montolieu

Montolieu

LES AVENTURIERS DE L’OEIL-DE-BOEUF

5 route d’Alzonne Montolieu Aude

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Les aventuriers de l’oeil-de-boeuf : 100 artistes en hommage à Cérès Franco.

L’exposition inaugurale aura pour thème l’oeil-de-boeuf, à savoir le format ovale qui fut la signature de Cérès Franco entre 1962 et 1972, ne manquant pas de créer sa réputation.

L’ambition de cette exposition est d’ouvrir Cérès Franco sur son temps, en retraçant en particulier, les triomphes, les doutes et l’environnement de travail qui, durant une

décennies, déterminèrent son goût. L’exposition rendra également hommage aux 100 ans de la naissance de Cérès, en présentant à travers près de 150 œuvres cent artistes que Cérès a soutenu, ainsi que 12 artistes auxquels le musée a spécialement passé commande pour cette exposition.

Fermé le lundi. Ouvert de 10h à 12h30 et de 14h à 18h.

Gratuit pour les moins de 18 ans et tous les premiers dimanches du mois.

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5 route d’Alzonne Montolieu 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 12 54 info@museeceresfranco.com

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English :

Les aventuriers de l?oeil-de-boeuf : 100 artists pay tribute to Cérès Franco.

The inaugural exhibition will take as its theme the oeil-de-boeuf, the oval format that was Cérès Franco?s signature between 1962 and 1972, and which helped establish her reputation.

The ambition of this exhibition is to open up Cérès Franco to her time, tracing in particular the triumphs, doubts and working environment that, over a period of decades, determined her taste

determined her taste. The exhibition will also pay homage to the 100th anniversary of Cérès? birth, presenting nearly 150 works by one hundred artists whom Cérès supported, as well as 12 artists specially commissioned by the museum for this exhibition.

Closed on Mondays. Open from 10am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 6pm.

Free admission for under-18s and every first Sunday of the month.

L’événement LES AVENTURIERS DE L’OEIL-DE-BOEUF Montolieu a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par