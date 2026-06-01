Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda dimanche 21 juin 2026.

Adresse : centre-ville

Ville : 66110 Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 22:30:00

Tarif :

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CORREFOCS

centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 22:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Le Correfocs est un spectacle traditionnel catalan où des diables défilent en dansant sous des gerbes d’étincelles et de feux d’artifice. Une animation nocturne spectaculaire mêlant feu, musique et folklore.
  .

centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Correfocs is a traditional Catalan spectacle in which devils dance their way through the night under a shower of sparks and fireworks. A spectacular nocturnal spectacle combining fire, music and folklore.

L’événement CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR

À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)