Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

CORREFOCS

centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 22:30:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Le Correfocs est un spectacle traditionnel catalan où des diables défilent en dansant sous des gerbes d’étincelles et de feux d’artifice. Une animation nocturne spectaculaire mêlant feu, musique et folklore.

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centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

The Correfocs is a traditional Catalan spectacle in which devils dance their way through the night under a shower of sparks and fireworks. A spectacular nocturnal spectacle combining fire, music and folklore.

L’événement CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR