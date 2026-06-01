CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
CORREFOCS
centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 22:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Le Correfocs est un spectacle traditionnel catalan où des diables défilent en dansant sous des gerbes d’étincelles et de feux d’artifice. Une animation nocturne spectaculaire mêlant feu, musique et folklore.
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centre-ville Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
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English :
The Correfocs is a traditional Catalan spectacle in which devils dance their way through the night under a shower of sparks and fireworks. A spectacular nocturnal spectacle combining fire, music and folklore.
L’événement CORREFOCS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR
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