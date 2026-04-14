CPS-IoT / Cyber-Physical Systems and Internet-of-Things Week, Palais du Grand Large, Saint-Malo, Cancale

CPS-IoT / Cyber-Physical Systems and Internet-of-Things Week 11 – 14 mai Palais du Grand Large, Saint-Malo Ille-et-Vilaine

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Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-11T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-11T08:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-14T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-14T19:00:00+02:00

CPS-IoT Week is the premier event on Cyber-Physical Systems and the Internet-of-Things.

It brings together four top conferences, HSCC/ICCPS, SenSys, and RTAS, multiple workshops, tutorials, and competitions.

CPS-IoT Week 2026 will be held at the « Palais des Congrès de Saint Malo » in France.

Palais du Grand Large, Saint-Malo 1 Quai Duguay-Trouin, 35400 Saint-Malo Cancale 35260 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://cps-iot-week2026.inria.fr/index.php »}]

CPS-IoT Week is the premier event on Cyber-Physical Systems and the Internet-of-Things. IoT Internet of Things