Avène

CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS

69 Quai des Tanneries Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-29

fin : 2026-06-29

Date(s) :

2026-06-29

Lundi 29 juin 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène

Graines de sérénades création de jardinières pour nos aînés

Goûter offert par la mairie avec la participation du foyer rural d’Avène

Info au 04 67 23 40 25

Lundi 29 juin 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène

Graines de sérénades création de jardinières pour nos aînés

Goûter offert par la mairie avec la participation du foyer rural d’Avène

Info au 04 67 23 40 25 .

69 Quai des Tanneries Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 25

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Monday June 29, 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène

Graines de sérénades creation of planters for our seniors

Snack offered by the town hall with the participation of the Avène Foyer Rural

Info on 04 67 23 40 25

L’événement CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB