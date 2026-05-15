Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS Avène

CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS Avène lundi 29 juin 2026.

Adresse : 69 Quai des Tanneries

Ville : 34260 Avène

Département : Hérault

Début : lundi 29 juin 2026

Fin : lundi 29 juin 2026

Tarif :

Avène

CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS

69 Quai des Tanneries Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-29
fin : 2026-06-29

Date(s) :
2026-06-29

Lundi 29 juin 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène
Graines de sérénades création de jardinières pour nos aînés
Goûter offert par la mairie avec la participation du foyer rural d’Avène
Info au 04 67 23 40 25
Lundi 29 juin 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène
Graines de sérénades création de jardinières pour nos aînés
Goûter offert par la mairie avec la participation du foyer rural d’Avène
Info au 04 67 23 40 25   .

69 Quai des Tanneries Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 25 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Monday June 29, 2026 14h/17h salle polyvalente Avène
Graines de sérénades creation of planters for our seniors
Snack offered by the town hall with the participation of the Avène Foyer Rural
Info on 04 67 23 40 25

L’événement CRÉATION DE JARDINIÈRES POUR NOS AÎNÉS Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Avène (Hérault)