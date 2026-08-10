Informations pratiques

Talairan

DE FERME EN FERME DOMAINE LA RUNE

D613 route du Termenès Talairan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-06

Situé au cœur des Corbières, le domaine familial de 15 hectares est cultivé en agroécologie. En harmonie avec la nature, il favorise la résilience des vignes par la taille douce, la biodynamie, les vendanges manuelles et les couverts végétaux. A la cave, son approche minimaliste vise des vins naturels, frais, digestes et expressifs du terroir.

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D613 route du Termenès Talairan 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 07 67 75 83

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English :

Located in the heart of the Corbières region, this 15-hectare family-owned estate is cultivated using agroecological methods. In harmony with nature, it promotes the resilience of the vines through gentle pruning, biodynamic practices, hand-harvesting, and cover crops. In the cellar, its minimalist approach aims to produce natural, fresh, easy-to-drink wines that express the terroir.

L’événement DE FERME EN FERME DOMAINE LA RUNE Talairan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par