DE FERME EN FERME DOMAINE LA RUNE Talairan
dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Talairan
Informations pratiques
Talairan
DE FERME EN FERME DOMAINE LA RUNE
D613 route du Termenès Talairan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-06
Situé au cœur des Corbières, le domaine familial de 15 hectares est cultivé en agroécologie. En harmonie avec la nature, il favorise la résilience des vignes par la taille douce, la biodynamie, les vendanges manuelles et les couverts végétaux. A la cave, son approche minimaliste vise des vins naturels, frais, digestes et expressifs du terroir.
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D613 route du Termenès Talairan 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 07 67 75 83
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English :
Located in the heart of the Corbières region, this 15-hectare family-owned estate is cultivated using agroecological methods. In harmony with nature, it promotes the resilience of the vines through gentle pruning, biodynamic practices, hand-harvesting, and cover crops. In the cellar, its minimalist approach aims to produce natural, fresh, easy-to-drink wines that express the terroir.
L’événement DE FERME EN FERME DOMAINE LA RUNE Talairan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par
À voir aussi à Talairan (Aude)
- MARCHÉ AUX TRUFFES & PRODUITS DE L’AUDE Talairan 19 décembre 2026
- MARCHÉ AUX TRUFFES & PRODUITS DE L’AUDE Talairan 9 janvier 2027
- MARCHÉ AUX TRUFFES & PRODUITS DE L’AUDE Talairan 30 janvier 2027