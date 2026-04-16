Cailhavel

DE FERME EN FERME PIÈGE, LAURAGAIS, RAZÈS 2026 LE JARDIN BIO DIVERS

Route de Montréal Cailhavel Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Venez découvrir le Jardin Bio Divers et sa pépinière avec plants potagers, aromatiques, fleurs, plantes grasses et fruitiers… Mais pas que… Une amanderaie, un espace permaculture, des parterres fleuris et des idées plein la tête! Lors de la visite guidée, Patrice vous présentera le projet et ses singularités, notamment la gestion de l’eau de pluie pour l’arrosage, avec une mare et sa phyto-épuration.

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Route de Montréal Cailhavel 11240 Aude Occitanie +33 6 65 70 67 20 lejardinbiodivers@gmail.com

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English :

Come and discover the Jardin Bio Divers and its nursery with vegetable plants, herbs, flowers, succulents and fruit trees… But that’s not all… An almond grove, a permaculture area, flower beds and lots of ideas! During the guided tour, Patrice will introduce you to the project and its unique features, in particular the management of rainwater for watering, with a pond and its phyto-treatment system.

L’événement DE FERME EN FERME PIÈGE, LAURAGAIS, RAZÈS 2026 LE JARDIN BIO DIVERS Cailhavel a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin