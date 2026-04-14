Découverte des libellules, Biosphéra, Cendras
Découverte des libellules, Biosphéra, Cendras samedi 9 mai 2026.
Découverte des libellules Samedi 9 mai, 15h30 Biosphéra Gard
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-09T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-09T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-09T17:00:00+02:00
Dès 15 ans.
Biosphéra 18 rue Vincent Faita, 30480 Cendras Cendras 30480 Gard Occitanie 04 66 07 39 25 http://biosphera-cevennes.fr [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 57 19 75 64 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « natura2000galeizon@shvc.fr »}]
Projection d’un film puis initiation à l’identification.