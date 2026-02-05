Découverte du Fab Lab pour tous MARCIAC Marciac

Découverte du Fab Lab pour tous

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06 14:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Au cœur du pôle culturel et touristique des Augustins, une programmation riche et accessible à tous vous attend, mêlant patrimoine, création artistique et expériences immersives.

Viens rencontrer Roland, notre Fab Manager, pour découvrir son univers et toutes les possibilités proposées par cet espace.

.

MARCIAC 10 Bis rue du Chevalier d’Antras Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 78 10 66 16 mdv@marciac.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the heart of the Augustins cultural and tourist center, a rich program of events accessible to all awaits you, combining heritage, artistic creation and immersive experiences.

Come and meet Roland, our Fab Manager, to discover his world and all the possibilities offered by this space.

L’événement Découverte du Fab Lab pour tous Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65