Découverte du marais d’Ippling site Natura 2000 rue Notre Dame Ippling

Ippling

Découverte du marais d’Ippling site Natura 2000

rue Notre Dame Stade de la Forêt Ippling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-16 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-16 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

Accompagnez Thierry, animateur de nature, sur le site Natura 2000 du marais d’Ippling! Il vous fera découvrir la diversité des milieux humides ainsi que les espèces remarquables faunistiques et floristiques de ce site discret, niché au fond d’une vallée alluviale.

Pour les plus téméraires, un chantier bénévole est prévu sur le site voisin d’Obergailbach l’après-midi, rendez-vous à la mairie à 14h.Tout public

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rue Notre Dame Stade de la Forêt Ippling 57990 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 00 90 censarrebourg@cren-lorraine.fr

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English :

Join nature guide Thierry on a tour of the Ippling Marsh Natura 2000 site! He’ll show you the diversity of wetlands and the remarkable species of flora and fauna found on this discreet site, nestling at the bottom of an alluvial valley.

For the more adventurous, a volunteer workcamp is planned for the afternoon at the nearby Obergailbach site, meeting at the town hall at 2pm.

L’événement Découverte du marais d’Ippling site Natura 2000 Ippling a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES