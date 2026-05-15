Deviens biscuitier Médiathèque La Chapelle-Agnon

La Chapelle-Agnon

Deviens biscuitier

Médiathèque Le Bourg La Chapelle-Agnon Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Enfants et parents mettront la main à la pâte pour découvrir l’origine du biscuit , son histoire, ses ingrédients…Au cours de cet atelier ils expérimenteront la recette d’un biscuit Auvergnat le coquant d’Auvergne.

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Médiathèque Le Bourg La Chapelle-Agnon 63590 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 83 94 12 ophelie.duchamp@ambertlivradoisforez.fr

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English :

Children and parents will get hands-on to discover the origins of the cookie , its history, its ingredients… During this workshop, they will try out the recipe for an Auvergne cookie: coquant d?Auvergne.

L’événement Deviens biscuitier La Chapelle-Agnon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Maison du Tourisme du Livradois-Forez