Deviens biscuitier Médiathèque La Chapelle-Agnon
Deviens biscuitier Médiathèque La Chapelle-Agnon mardi 21 juillet 2026.
La Chapelle-Agnon
Deviens biscuitier
Médiathèque Le Bourg La Chapelle-Agnon Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Enfants et parents mettront la main à la pâte pour découvrir l’origine du biscuit , son histoire, ses ingrédients…Au cours de cet atelier ils expérimenteront la recette d’un biscuit Auvergnat le coquant d’Auvergne.
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Médiathèque Le Bourg La Chapelle-Agnon 63590 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 83 94 12 ophelie.duchamp@ambertlivradoisforez.fr
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English :
Children and parents will get hands-on to discover the origins of the cookie , its history, its ingredients… During this workshop, they will try out the recipe for an Auvergne cookie: coquant d?Auvergne.
L’événement Deviens biscuitier La Chapelle-Agnon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Maison du Tourisme du Livradois-Forez