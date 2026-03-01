Dictée + apéro Bibliothèque Bésayes

Dictée + apéro

Bibliothèque 7 rue de la Liberté Bésayes Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-08 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-08

Date(s) :

2026-03-08

Pour cette 5ᵉ édition, nous innovons avec une nouvelle formule un moment à la fois convivial et propice à la réflexion, organisé un dimanche matin, suivi d’un apéritif pour prolonger les échanges.

.

Bibliothèque 7 rue de la Liberté Bésayes 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 23 06 bibliotheque.besayes26@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For this 5th edition, we are innovating with a new formula: a moment that is both convivial and conducive to reflection, organized on a Sunday morning, followed by an aperitif to extend the exchanges.

L’événement Dictée + apéro Bésayes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-28 par Valence Romans Tourisme