DUO ALYANE EN CONCERT Béziers
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
DUO ALYANE EN CONCERT
1 rue Vieille Citadelle Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-18
fin : 2026-09-18
Date(s) :
2026-09-18
Le Duo Alyane (voix, piano, accordéon) revisite la chanson française avec poésie et complicité.
Le Duo Alyane (voix, piano, accordéon) revisite la chanson française avec poésie et complicité.
Participation libre, réservation obligatoire. .
1 rue Vieille Citadelle Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 69 71 80 62
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Alyane Duo (vocals, piano, accordion) reinterprets French chansons with poetry and a sense of camaraderie.
L’événement DUO ALYANE EN CONCERT Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-16 par 34 ADT34
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