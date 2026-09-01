Informations pratiques

Béziers

DUO ALYANE EN CONCERT

1 rue Vieille Citadelle Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18

fin : 2026-09-18

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Le Duo Alyane (voix, piano, accordéon) revisite la chanson française avec poésie et complicité.

Le Duo Alyane (voix, piano, accordéon) revisite la chanson française avec poésie et complicité.

Participation libre, réservation obligatoire. .

1 rue Vieille Citadelle Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 69 71 80 62

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English :

The Alyane Duo (vocals, piano, accordion) reinterprets French chansons with poetry and a sense of camaraderie.

L’événement DUO ALYANE EN CONCERT Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-16 par 34 ADT34