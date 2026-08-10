Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ÉCLIPSE SOLAIRE

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 21:18:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Éclipse solaire Mercredi 12 août à partir de 18h

Venez vivre un moment exceptionnel à l’occasion de l’éclipse solaire du 12 août !

Dès 18h, profitez d’une ambiance conviviale.

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Solar eclipse? Wednesday, August 12, starting at 6 p.m.

Come experience an exceptional moment during the solar eclipse on August 12!

Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy a friendly atmosphere.

L’événement ÉCLIPSE SOLAIRE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT DE FONT ROMEU