ÉCLIPSE SOLAIRE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ÉCLIPSE SOLAIRE
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 21:18:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Éclipse solaire Mercredi 12 août à partir de 18h
Venez vivre un moment exceptionnel à l’occasion de l’éclipse solaire du 12 août !
Dès 18h, profitez d’une ambiance conviviale.
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Solar eclipse? Wednesday, August 12, starting at 6 p.m.
Come experience an exceptional moment during the solar eclipse on August 12!
Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy a friendly atmosphere.
L’événement ÉCLIPSE SOLAIRE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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