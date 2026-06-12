English Guided tour Biarritz
English Guided tour Biarritz vendredi 28 août 2026.
Biarritz
English Guided tour
Place des anciens combattants Biarritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 15:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Biarritz English Guided tour
Walk from the Rocher de la Vierge to the Hôtel du Palais, passing by the Port des Pêcheurs and the Grande Plage. Discover the different facets of the town around the themes of whaling, crowned heads, great couturiers and the birth of surfing on the Biarrote coast.
Approximately 2 km walk.
Meeting point: Esplanade des anciens combattants.
Arrive at the Tourist Office, Square d’Ixelles.
Our guide is easily recognisable with a sign reading ‘Start of the guided tour’. .
Place des anciens combattants Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 22 37 10
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : English Guided tour
L’événement English Guided tour Biarritz a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par OT Biarritz
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