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ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU Termes

ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU Termes

ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU Termes samedi 19 septembre 2026.

Ville : 11330 Termes

Département : Aude

Début : samedi 19 septembre 2026

Fin : dimanche 20 septembre 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Termes

ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU

Termes Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

1 km Facile
Soirée visite du château en balade contée sous les étoiles. Venez écouter l’histoire du lieu et aussi celles du ciel et tenter d’en estimer la qualité en comptant les étoiles !
Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.
Dans le cadre des Journées européennes du patrimoine.
Matériel d’observation fourni.
Prévoir lampe de poche.
Visite du château accompagnée par les guides officiels.
  .

Termes 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 6 17 76 55 15 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 km Easy
An evening tour of the château, with a storytelling stroll under the stars. Come and listen to the history of the place and also those of the sky, and try to estimate its quality by counting the stars!
Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.
As part of the European Heritage Days.
Observation equipment supplied.
Flashlight required.
Visit of the château accompanied by official guides.

L’événement ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU Termes a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude