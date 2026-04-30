Termes

ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU

Termes Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

1 km Facile

Soirée visite du château en balade contée sous les étoiles. Venez écouter l’histoire du lieu et aussi celles du ciel et tenter d’en estimer la qualité en comptant les étoiles !

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.

Dans le cadre des Journées européennes du patrimoine.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Prévoir lampe de poche.

Visite du château accompagnée par les guides officiels.

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Termes 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 6 17 76 55 15

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 km Easy

An evening tour of the château, with a storytelling stroll under the stars. Come and listen to the history of the place and also those of the sky, and try to estimate its quality by counting the stars!

Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.

As part of the European Heritage Days.

Observation equipment supplied.

Flashlight required.

Visit of the château accompanied by official guides.

L’événement ENS ASTRONOMIE ET PATRIMOINE HISTOIRES DE CIEL ET DE CHÂTEAU Termes a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude