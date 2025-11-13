EVIDANSE LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS Couffoulens
5 Route de Pomas Couffoulens Aude
4ème édition Evidanse
LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS
Danse Dès 8 ans Durée 1h02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil
Ils nous apparaissent urgents, furtifs, brûlants, hésitants. Les journées se succèdent entre extase et indifférence, éclats et complaisance.
À travers trois figures et une routine bien tracée, j’articule cette création autour du cycle et cherche à mettre en corps, en mouvement et en abîme nos rapports à la résilience ainsi qu’à nos frontières, moments clés, sorties de route (si elles existent) avec une question récurrente
Qu’est-ce qui fait d’aujourd’hui un jour différent??
Les Amis du Monde diplomatique vous retrouvent à 18h00, pour une rencontre avec le sculpteur audois Guy Frédéricq, qui nous parlera des relations de l’artiste à la société
Chorégraphie & conception Robin Manogil
Interprètes danse Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre
Interprètes voix Léopold Gilloots-Laforge
Lumière & régie Émilie Dionisi
Costumes Isabelle Labrière
Diffusion Lauriane Vinatier
5 Route de Pomas Couffoulens 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 30 55 theatredanslesvignes@tdlv.net
English :
4th edition Evidanse
LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS
Dance From age 8 Duration: 1:02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil
They appear to us urgent, furtive, burning, hesitant. The days follow one another between ecstasy and indifference, bursts and complacency.
Through three figures and a well-defined routine, I articulate this creation around the cycle and seek to put into body, movement and abyss our relationship to resilience as well as to our borders, key moments, exits (if they exist) with a recurring question:
What makes today different?
Les Amis du Monde diplomatique invite you to join us at 6:00 p.m. for a meeting with Aude-based sculptor Guy Frédéricq, who will talk about the artist?s relationship with society
Choreography & concept Robin Manogil
Dance performers Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre
Voice performers Léopold Gilloots-Laforge
Lighting & stage management Émilie Dionisi
Costumes Isabelle Labrière
Diffusion Lauriane Vinatier
German :
4. Ausgabe Evidanse
DIE ZEITVERBRENNER
Tanz Ab 8 Jahren Dauer: 1h02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil
Sie erscheinen uns dringlich, verstohlen, brennend, zögernd. Die Tage folgen einander zwischen Ekstase und Gleichgültigkeit, Ausbrüchen und Selbstgefälligkeit.
Anhand von drei Figuren und einer klaren Routine gliedere ich diese Kreation um den Zyklus herum und versuche, unsere Beziehung zur Resilienz sowie zu unseren Grenzen, Schlüsselmomenten und Auswegen (falls es sie gibt) in Körper, Bewegung und Abgrund zu stellen, mit einer wiederkehrenden Frage:
Was macht den heutigen Tag zu einem anderen?
Die Freunde von Le Monde diplomatique treffen Sie um 18.00 Uhr zu einem Treffen mit dem Bildhauer Guy Frédéricq aus Audois, der über die Beziehungen des Künstlers zur Gesellschaft sprechen wird
Choreografie & Design Robin Manogil
Darsteller/innen Tanz Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre
Interpreten Stimme Léopold Gilloots-Laforge
Licht & Regie Émilie Dionisi
Kostüme Isabelle Labrière
Verbreitung Lauriane Vinatier
Italiano :
4a edizione di Evidanse
I BRUCIATORI DI TEMPO
Danza Da 8 anni Durata: 1 ora e 02 minuti Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil
Ci appaiono urgenti, furtivi, brucianti, esitanti. I giorni si susseguono tra estasi e indifferenza, esplosioni e compiacimento.
Attraverso tre figure e una routine ben definita, strutturo questa creazione intorno al ciclo e cerco di mettere in corpo, movimento e abisso il nostro rapporto con la resilienza così come con i nostri confini, i momenti chiave, le uscite (se esistono) con una domanda ricorrente:
Cosa rende oggi diverso?
Gli Amici di Le Monde diplomatique vi invitano a unirvi a loro alle 18.00 per una conferenza dello scultore Guy Frédéricq di Aude sul rapporto dell’artista con la società
Coreografia e design Robin Manogil
Interpreti della danza Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre
Interpreti vocali Léopold Gilloots-Laforge
Luci e direzione di scena Émilie Dionisi
Costumi Isabelle Labrière
Trasmissione Lauriane Vinatier
Espanol :
4ª edición de Evidanse
LOS QUEMADORES DE TIEMPO
Danza A partir de 8 años Duración: 1 hora 02 minutos Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil
Se nos aparecen urgentes, furtivos, ardientes, vacilantes. Los días se suceden entre el éxtasis y la indiferencia, los estallidos y la complacencia.
A través de tres figuras y una rutina bien definida, estructuro esta creación en torno al ciclo y busco poner en cuerpo, movimiento y abismo nuestra relación con la resiliencia así como con nuestras fronteras, momentos clave, salidas (si es que existen) con una pregunta recurrente:
¿Qué hace que hoy sea diferente?
Los Amigos de Le Monde diplomatique le invitan a las 18.00 h a una conferencia del escultor Guy Frédéricq, residente en Aude, sobre la relación del artista con la sociedad
Coreografía y diseño Robin Manogil
Intérpretes de danza Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre
Intérpretes de voz Léopold Gilloots-Laforge
Iluminación y escenografía Émilie Dionisi
Vestuario Isabelle Labrière
Difusión Lauriane Vinatier
