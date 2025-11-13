EVIDANSE LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS Couffoulens

EVIDANSE LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS

5 Route de Pomas Couffoulens Aude

Tarif : 20.8 – 20.8 – 20.8 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-02 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-02

Date(s) :

2026-06-02

4ème édition Evidanse

LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS

Danse Dès 8 ans Durée 1h02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil

Ils nous apparaissent urgents, furtifs, brûlants, hésitants. Les journées se succèdent entre extase et indifférence, éclats et complaisance.

À travers trois figures et une routine bien tracée, j’articule cette création autour du cycle et cherche à mettre en corps, en mouvement et en abîme nos rapports à la résilience ainsi qu’à nos frontières, moments clés, sorties de route (si elles existent) avec une question récurrente

Qu’est-ce qui fait d’aujourd’hui un jour différent??

Les Amis du Monde diplomatique vous retrouvent à 18h00, pour une rencontre avec le sculpteur audois Guy Frédéricq, qui nous parlera des relations de l’artiste à la société

Chorégraphie & conception Robin Manogil

Interprètes danse Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre

Interprètes voix Léopold Gilloots-Laforge

Lumière & régie Émilie Dionisi

Costumes Isabelle Labrière

Diffusion Lauriane Vinatier

.

5 Route de Pomas Couffoulens 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 30 55 theatredanslesvignes@tdlv.net

English :

4th edition Evidanse

LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS

Dance From age 8 Duration: 1:02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil

They appear to us urgent, furtive, burning, hesitant. The days follow one another between ecstasy and indifference, bursts and complacency.

Through three figures and a well-defined routine, I articulate this creation around the cycle and seek to put into body, movement and abyss our relationship to resilience as well as to our borders, key moments, exits (if they exist) with a recurring question:

What makes today different?

Les Amis du Monde diplomatique invite you to join us at 6:00 p.m. for a meeting with Aude-based sculptor Guy Frédéricq, who will talk about the artist?s relationship with society

Choreography & concept Robin Manogil

Dance performers Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre

Voice performers Léopold Gilloots-Laforge

Lighting & stage management Émilie Dionisi

Costumes Isabelle Labrière

Diffusion Lauriane Vinatier

German :

4. Ausgabe Evidanse

DIE ZEITVERBRENNER

Tanz Ab 8 Jahren Dauer: 1h02 Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil

Sie erscheinen uns dringlich, verstohlen, brennend, zögernd. Die Tage folgen einander zwischen Ekstase und Gleichgültigkeit, Ausbrüchen und Selbstgefälligkeit.

Anhand von drei Figuren und einer klaren Routine gliedere ich diese Kreation um den Zyklus herum und versuche, unsere Beziehung zur Resilienz sowie zu unseren Grenzen, Schlüsselmomenten und Auswegen (falls es sie gibt) in Körper, Bewegung und Abgrund zu stellen, mit einer wiederkehrenden Frage:

Was macht den heutigen Tag zu einem anderen?

Die Freunde von Le Monde diplomatique treffen Sie um 18.00 Uhr zu einem Treffen mit dem Bildhauer Guy Frédéricq aus Audois, der über die Beziehungen des Künstlers zur Gesellschaft sprechen wird

Choreografie & Design Robin Manogil

Darsteller/innen Tanz Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre

Interpreten Stimme Léopold Gilloots-Laforge

Licht & Regie Émilie Dionisi

Kostüme Isabelle Labrière

Verbreitung Lauriane Vinatier

Italiano :

4a edizione di Evidanse

I BRUCIATORI DI TEMPO

Danza Da 8 anni Durata: 1 ora e 02 minuti Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil

Ci appaiono urgenti, furtivi, brucianti, esitanti. I giorni si susseguono tra estasi e indifferenza, esplosioni e compiacimento.

Attraverso tre figure e una routine ben definita, strutturo questa creazione intorno al ciclo e cerco di mettere in corpo, movimento e abisso il nostro rapporto con la resilienza così come con i nostri confini, i momenti chiave, le uscite (se esistono) con una domanda ricorrente:

Cosa rende oggi diverso?

Gli Amici di Le Monde diplomatique vi invitano a unirvi a loro alle 18.00 per una conferenza dello scultore Guy Frédéricq di Aude sul rapporto dell’artista con la società

Coreografia e design Robin Manogil

Interpreti della danza Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre

Interpreti vocali Léopold Gilloots-Laforge

Luci e direzione di scena Émilie Dionisi

Costumi Isabelle Labrière

Trasmissione Lauriane Vinatier

Espanol :

4ª edición de Evidanse

LOS QUEMADORES DE TIEMPO

Danza A partir de 8 años Duración: 1 hora 02 minutos Compagnie Insight Robin Manogil

Se nos aparecen urgentes, furtivos, ardientes, vacilantes. Los días se suceden entre el éxtasis y la indiferencia, los estallidos y la complacencia.

A través de tres figuras y una rutina bien definida, estructuro esta creación en torno al ciclo y busco poner en cuerpo, movimiento y abismo nuestra relación con la resiliencia así como con nuestras fronteras, momentos clave, salidas (si es que existen) con una pregunta recurrente:

¿Qué hace que hoy sea diferente?

Los Amigos de Le Monde diplomatique le invitan a las 18.00 h a una conferencia del escultor Guy Frédéricq, residente en Aude, sobre la relación del artista con la sociedad

Coreografía y diseño Robin Manogil

Intérpretes de danza Jeanne Stuart, Pierre Théoleyre

Intérpretes de voz Léopold Gilloots-Laforge

Iluminación y escenografía Émilie Dionisi

Vestuario Isabelle Labrière

Difusión Lauriane Vinatier

L’événement EVIDANSE LES BRÛLEURS DE TEMPS Couffoulens a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme