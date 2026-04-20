EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja
EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja samedi 9 mai 2026.
Osséja
EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA
Osséja Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-05-09 13:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-09 2026-05-10
Exposition de Bover Noelle: Photos diverses et créations Créer la robe pour qu’elle existe, la photographier pour qu’elle devienne éternelle.
Vernissage samedi 9 mai à 13h Ouvert de 13h à 17h30 et le dimanche de 13h à 16h30….
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Osséja 66340 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 78 50
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibition by Bover Noelle: Various photos and creations Create the dress so that it exists, photograph it so that it becomes eternal.
Opening Saturday May 9 at 1pm Open 1pm to 5:30pm and Sunday 1pm to 4:30pm….
L’événement EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE