Osséja

EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA

Osséja Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-05-09 13:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Exposition de Bover Noelle: Photos diverses et créations Créer la robe pour qu’elle existe, la photographier pour qu’elle devienne éternelle.

Vernissage samedi 9 mai à 13h Ouvert de 13h à 17h30 et le dimanche de 13h à 16h30….

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Osséja 66340 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 78 50

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English :

Exhibition by Bover Noelle: Various photos and creations Create the dress so that it exists, photograph it so that it becomes eternal.

Opening Saturday May 9 at 1pm Open 1pm to 5:30pm and Sunday 1pm to 4:30pm….

L’événement EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE