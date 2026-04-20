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EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja

EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja

EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja samedi 9 mai 2026.

Ville : 66340 Osséja

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 13:00:00

Tarif :

Osséja

EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA

Osséja Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-05-09 13:00:00
fin : 2026-05-09 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Exposition de Bover Noelle: Photos diverses et créations Créer la robe pour qu’elle existe, la photographier pour qu’elle devienne éternelle.
Vernissage samedi 9 mai à 13h Ouvert de 13h à 17h30 et le dimanche de 13h à 16h30….
  .

Osséja 66340 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 78 50 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibition by Bover Noelle: Various photos and creations Create the dress so that it exists, photograph it so that it becomes eternal.
Opening Saturday May 9 at 1pm Open 1pm to 5:30pm and Sunday 1pm to 4:30pm….

L’événement EXPOSITION BOVER NOELLE PHOTOS DIVERSES ET CRÉATIONS OSSÉJA Osséja a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE