Exposition -Carré d’artistes rue Victor Perrin Uxegney

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Uxegney

Exposition -Carré d’artistes

rue Victor Perrin L’Usine Uxegney Vosges

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-01 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Ashlikala, Lysa Bertholom, Albino et Aldenn Art exposent leurs peintures et photographies

Les œuvres de Lysa Bertholom, abstraites mais ancrées dans le réel, invitent à la contemplation et à l’abandon. Son travail explore les contrastes. Le format carré, souvent de grande dimension, constitue pour elle un espace idéal il retient le regard et ouvre un champ de pensée propice à l’immersion et à l’errance. Sa recherche interroge la perception et ce qui fonde la forme.

En travaillant la matière, elle suggère l’image plus qu’elle ne la représente.

Pour Ashlikala, une toile naît toujours d’un regard, d’une émotion, d’un frémissement intérieur. Depuis quelque temps, l’Art nouveau s’invite dans son imaginaire. Une silhouette, une ligne végétale, un décor rehaussé d’or , un mot suffit car la moindre graine devient fertile dans ses toiles. Acrylique, encres, pigments, graphite ou feuille d’or dialoguent jusqu’à trouver leur équilibre. Puis elle laisse l’œuvre respirer.

La photographie d’Albino est une exploration de la lumière, de la présence et de l’émotion, à l’intersection de l’intimisme et du pictural. Influencés par le courant Art nouveau, ses décors et ses modèles prolongent cette vision. Chaque image est pensée comme un tableau la lumière structure l’espace, le corps devient ligne et mouvement, et chaque geste, chaque regard participe à une narration sensible. Son projet Renouveau illustre pleinement cette approche.

Alain Denni est venu à la peinture presque par ennui, avant que celle-ci ne s’impose comme une nécessité vitale. Très vite, créer n’a plus été un simple geste, mais une respiration. Son travail, essentiellement pictural, s’étend également à la photographie et à l’écriture épistolaire. Il évolue dans un archipel intime peuplé de rues imaginaires, traversé d’humour décalé et porté par un regard libre, tendre et résolument léger. Ses peintures se lisent autant qu’elles se regardent.Tout public

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rue Victor Perrin L’Usine Uxegney 88390 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 78 41 71

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English :

Ashlikala, Lysa Bertholom, Albino, and Aldenn Art are exhibiting their paintings and photographs

Lysa Bertholom’s works—abstract yet rooted in reality—invite contemplation and a sense of letting go. Her work explores contrasts. The square format, often large in scale, provides her with an ideal space: it captures the viewer’s gaze and opens up a field of thought conducive to immersion and wandering. Her artistic inquiry examines perception and the foundations of form.

By working with the material, she suggests the image rather than representing it.

For Ashlikala, a painting always arises from a glance, an emotion, an inner stir. Recently, Art Nouveau has found its way into her imagination. A silhouette, a vegetal line, a gold-accented motif—a single word is enough: for even the smallest seed becomes fertile in her canvases. Acrylic, inks, pigments, graphite, and gold leaf interact until they find their balance. Then she lets the work breathe.

Albino’s photography is an exploration of light, presence, and emotion, at the intersection of intimacy and the pictorial. Influenced by the Art Nouveau movement, her settings and subjects extend this vision. Each image is conceived as a painting: light structures the space, the body becomes line and movement, and every gesture, every gaze contributes to a sensitive narrative. Her “Renouveau” project fully illustrates this approach.

Alain Denni turned to painting almost out of boredom, before it became a vital necessity. Very quickly, creating was no longer a mere act, but a way of breathing. His work, primarily pictorial, also extends to photography and letter-writing. He navigates an intimate archipelago populated by imaginary streets, infused with dark humor and guided by a free, tender, and resolutely lighthearted gaze. His paintings are as much to be read as they are to be viewed.

L’événement Exposition -Carré d’artistes Uxegney a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION