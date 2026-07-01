EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS route de la chapelle Péguilhan
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · route de la chapelle · Péguilhan
Informations pratiques
Péguilhan
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS
route de la chapelle CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE LA CAMELLE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Venez découvrir l’exposition des élèves de l’Atelier de Péguilhan animé par Sandie Pedarros
Avec les artistes suivants:
Josette ASPECT- Martine BARBE- José BARBOULE- G. BAROUSSE- Martine BERTHOUMIEU- Christiane BONNAT- Simone CASTEX- Adeline COURCENET M.FREGER R.M HARRIS Claudette HORLEY- C. IBOS A. KENNEDY Nadine LOUDET- Catherine POUGAULT- V. PROVOST .
route de la chapelle CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE LA CAMELLE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 75 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come check out the student exhibition at the Pégilhan Workshop, led by Sandie Pedarros
L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Péguilhan (Haute-Garonne)
- EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS route de la chapelle Péguilhan 31 juillet 2026