EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS route de la chapelle Péguilhan

Informations pratiques

Péguilhan

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS

route de la chapelle CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE LA CAMELLE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-29 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Venez découvrir l’exposition des élèves de l’Atelier de Péguilhan animé par Sandie Pedarros

Avec les artistes suivants:

Josette ASPECT- Martine BARBE- José BARBOULE- G. BAROUSSE- Martine BERTHOUMIEU- Christiane BONNAT- Simone CASTEX- Adeline COURCENET M.FREGER R.M HARRIS Claudette HORLEY- C. IBOS A. KENNEDY Nadine LOUDET- Catherine POUGAULT- V. PROVOST .

route de la chapelle CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE LA CAMELLE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 75 76

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come check out the student exhibition at the Pégilhan Workshop, led by Sandie Pedarros

L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE